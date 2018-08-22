14 incorrect ballots cast in Abby during election
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 11:53am rpattermann
Wed, 08/22/2018
Fourteen Abbotsford residents received the wrong ballots during last week’s primary election, causing them to vote in state senate and assembly races outside of where they live.
As a result of the wrong ballots going out, those 14 residents improperly voted in State Senate District 29 and Assembly District 87, when they should have been voting in Senate District 23 and Assembly District 69.
To read the rest of this story pick up the August 22 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/