$1.2M bid accepted for adding classrooms
Wed, 01/31/2018 - 12:14pm rpattermann
Wed, 01/31/2018
The Abbotsford School District is one step closer to constructing six new classrooms for the elementary and middle school. Members of the board met Monday night to discuss the bids unsealed last Friday, selecting Huotari Construction out of Medford to proceed with construction in the spring
To read the rest of this story pick up the Jan. 31 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/