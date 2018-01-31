Home / Tribune-Phonograph / $1.2M bid accepted for adding classrooms

$1.2M bid accepted for adding classrooms



BID OPENING - Bradley Simonson, left, president and CEO of HSR Associates, goes over construction bids with Abbotsford School Board president Don Medenwaldt at a special meeting last Friday.
Wed, 01/31/2018 - 12:14pm rpattermann
Wed, 01/31/2018

The Abbotsford School District is one step closer to constructing six new classrooms for the elementary and middle school. Members of the board met Monday night to discuss the bids unsealed last Friday, selecting Huotari Construction out of Medford to proceed with construction in the spring

To read the rest of this story pick up the Jan. 31 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

