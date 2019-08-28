‘How time goes by’
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 12:20pm rpattermann
Wed, 8/28/2019
LeRoy Dommer has probably spent more time driving up and down the country roads in the town of Unity than anyone else who has ever lived there. That’s a safe bet to make for someone who’s been the township’s grader operator and plow truck driver for over 60 years.
The 89-year-old first accepted the job in 1958, shortly after he moved to Wisconsin from Nebraska with his father to take advantage of cheap farmland.
To read the rest of this story pick up the Aug. 28 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/