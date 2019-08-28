Home / Tribune-Phonograph / ‘How time goes by’

‘How time goes by’



AT HOME IN THE GRADER - LeRoy Dommer sits in the cab of a John Deere grader, one of five different graders he has operated after being hired by the town of Unity in 1958.
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 12:20pm rpattermann
Wed, 8/28/2019

LeRoy Dommer has probably spent more time driving up and down the country roads in the town of Unity than anyone else who has ever lived there. That’s a safe bet to make for someone who’s been the township’s grader operator and plow truck driver for over 60 years.
The 89-year-old first accepted the job in 1958, shortly after he moved to Wisconsin from Nebraska with his father to take advantage of cheap farmland.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Aug. 28 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here