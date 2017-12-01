Medford native gets second chance to 'hang out' with Packers star

Cassandra Hooyman thought she was dreaming when she looked across the stage and saw Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiling back at her.

But it absolutely was real and the hug that followed was nearly four years in the making.

“It was one of the best days of my life,” Hooyman said. “I got to hug him which was life changing.”

The 26-year-old Medford native, an ER nurse now working in Marshfield, was one of three super fans picked from a national search to appear on ABC’s Big Fan, a studio-based game show that features a celebrity and three fans competing to prove who knows the most about that star. She flew out to Hollywood in May for filming.

Back in 2012, Hooyman, then Gelhaus and a nursing student, was one of five lucky fans selected to do a Google+ Hangout chat with Rodgers, but after a few minutes her internet connection dropped and she was unable to reconnect.

Hooyman never thought she would get a second chance to speak with Rodgers, let alone meet him in person.

“I got kind of ripped off on the first experience and the second attempt (was) going to be a million times better meeting him face to face,” Hooyman said.

“It was amazing.”

The episode featuring Hooyman and Rodgers aired Monday night. Episodes featuring television personality Kim Kardashian West and actress Kristen Bell are scheduled to air on Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 p.m. on ABC.