Wearing down

Things wear out.

Whether it is fire trucks or the turnout gear worn by firefighters, everything wears out given enough time and use. The challenge facing members of the Medford Area Fire Commission is figuring out how to pay to replace the worn out gear without blowing the budget.

“I think we are getting a little too far behind,” fire commission chairman Clarence Kropp told commission members at last week’s quarterly meeting. Kropp noted the turnout gear, breathing masks and air tanks used by firefighters are getting older and will soon need to be replaced.

“I know some of our stuff is old and that is not a good move,” he said. “Those guys are busting their tails to do their best and they need the equipment to do their jobs.”

“It sounds like equipment to do your jobs,” said Arlene Parent, one of the city representatives on the commission. “We should be buying that stuff if we need to buy it,” she said.

For member Lester Lewis, it is not as easy as just wanting to keep up to date on equipment.

