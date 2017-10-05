Walker talks schools, budget at visit

The budget was on Gov. Scott Walker’s official list of things to talk about during his visit to Medford Area Senior High School Tuesday afternoon.

His unofficial list included one-on-one visits with students at the school as he toured the flexible learning spaces that have taken the place of the previous study halls. He also spoke to students from Corey Nazer’s sophomore American Government class telling them they are lucky to be in school when they are.

Walker spoke about his youngest son who is set to graduate from UW-Madison this coming weekend and about how his son will be starting work soon after graduation. Walker told the students that when his children were in high school, he worried about them being able to find any jobs given the poor state and national economy at the time.

Things have turned around economically since then, he said, noting the state is currently at the lowest unemployment rate since 2000, well before the birth of most of the people who were in the Red/White Theater on Tuesday afternoon.

Walker also gave the students advice as they look to the future. “Find something you love to do, and figure out how to get paid to do it,” he said.

