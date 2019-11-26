Home / The Star News

Voters to have a choice



November 28, 2019 -- by Brian Wilson

The Medford mayor’s race is heating up as alderman Michael Bub has announced his candidacy, challenging incumbent mayor Mike Wellner.
Bub announced his candidacy on Monday. He currently serves on the Medford City Council representing the city’s fourth district, a position he has held since 2007.
Bub has been active in the community for many years, both in local politics, as well as in volunteering and coaching high school sports.
In a release announcing his candidacy, Bub said he is interested in running for mayor to continue the growth of Medford.

See this week's issue of The Star News for more of the story.

