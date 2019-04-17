Home / The Star News / Two vehicle crash

April 17, 2019 -- Brian Wilson

Firefighters from Stetsonville and Medford fire departments responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 13 near the Gravel Road intersection Wednesday before 7:45 a.m. At least one person was transported by ambulance following the crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi-trailer. According to Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking, a south bound vehicle crossed over the center line and into the north bound lane of traffic and into oncoming traffic. It remains under investigation. A complete accident report will appear in next week’s issue of The Star News.

