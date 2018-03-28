Truck fire

Casey T. Brazell, 47, Custer, S.D., was involved in an accident on March 23 at 6:15 p.m. on Hwy 64/73 in the town of Ford. According to the accident report, a flatbed semi tractor-trailer unit operated by Brazell was westbound on Hwy 64 carrying a load of round bales. The vehicle turned and was proceeding north on Hwy 64/73 when the driver noticed smoke coming from the area of the left side of the trailer just above the front axle/tire. The driver stopped and noticed several of the bales in that area were on fire. The Gilman Fire Department was called, but before it could respond, the bales became engulfed in fire, damaging the flatbed trailer.