Town asks county to pay for new voting machines

Two items not on the agenda drew the most discussion at Wednesday’s meeting of the Taylor County board of supervisors.

The items were brought up under board correspondence and were presented as an opportunity to gauge the preliminary support level to see if it was worthwhile to pursue them and bring them for formal action to the October board meeting.

The first proposal was presented by supervisor Chuck Zenner at the request of the town of Little Black board for the county to consider dipping into power line funds to upgrade the county’s voting equipment.

In 2006, the county purchased voting equipment using federal and state grant funds. At the time, the upgrade to electronic voting machines was to improve accessibility for voters compared to paper ballots. Those machines were expected to last about eight years. It has now been 13 years and the machines are having breakdowns. County clerk Andria Farrand said the current machines are becoming obsolete. Taylor and Clark counties are the only two in the state that still use these machines.

With a number of major elections scheduled for February, April and November of next year, the goal would be to have the machines in place early in the year to allow time for training before the February primary.

Zenner said he brought the issue forward now because the county’s deadline for applying for Powerline Impact Fee funds is September 1. The impact fee fund is from money paid to the county as part of the construction of the Arrowhead to Weston electric transmission line. The money is designated for recreation and conservation efforts, but has been tapped for numerous other county projects in the past. The county established a grant program with designated request deadlines in the spring and fall with action at the state-mandated April and October board meetings.

“You could help every township and every citizen to use the money for the voting equipment,” said JoAnn Smith, town of Little Black clerk.

