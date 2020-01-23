Time Federal to change name to Prevail Bank

Time Federal Savings Bank recently merged with River Cities Bank to expand the bank to have nine locations, offer secondary market loans, add business products and services, upgrade their technology and more. Because of this transition, Time Federal Savings Bank will be changing its name to Prevail Bank on February 24.

“We are just like our customers and want to offer products and services they need to bank the way they want to bank. As a mutual bank, we are all owners and we want to take a leading role in the success of our customers and our community,” states Bill Weiland, president of Time Federal Savings Bank, the future Prevail Bank.

Since the bank opened in 1934 as Medford Federal Savings and Loan Association, the name has changed three times, expanded locations and offered more products and services throughout the past 85 years.

“The merger and new name will allow us to stay strong and be more competitive in the banking industry to continue to grow and offer a great customer experience for all of our customers for many years to come,” Weiland states.