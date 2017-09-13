Teams may have to pay to play

Deciding who gets to use gym and field spaces and what, if anything, they should pay for that use was brought to members of the Medford school district policy committee at their September 6 meeting.

According to district administrator Pat Sullivan, the current system is confusing and people wanting to reserve space have challenged its implementation.

“Something needed to get done,” said activities director Andy Guden, who is ultimately in charge of scheduling facilities for all the district’s schools. Guden used the district’s policy for community use of classrooms and theater space as a model to create a 5-tiered plan for use of fields and gym spaces. The fee to use the space will depend on a group’s classification.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.