Taylor County Veterans Day Services planned

Medford Area Middle School will host a community Veterans Day ceremony in the large gym beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 9.

Medford Area Senior High School will host a community Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9 at Raider Hall.

Rib Lake High School will host a community Veterans Day Ceremony at 10:40 a.m. in the gym.

Gilman School District will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.