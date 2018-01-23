Home / The Star News / Taylor County trails open

Taylor County trails open



Tue, 01/23/2018 - 3:06pm brianw
Only snowmobiles allowed until Jan. 29
January 23, 2018 -- by Brian Wilson

Jake Walcisak, Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Administrator, has announced all Taylor County Snowmobile Trails are open effective Tuesday, January 23 at noon except County Trail B from Polley Lane south to County Trail F. Trails are only open to snowmobiles at this time. The snowmobile trail system will open to ATVs on Monday, January 29 at 8 a.m.
“Please stay on marked trails. Riding off trail is trespassing and may result in the closure of that trail,” Walcisak said.
For Taylor County trail conditions, please call the Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Dept. at 715-748-1486 or check their website at: http://www.co.taylor.wi.us/departments/f-m/forestry-recreation-2/trails.

