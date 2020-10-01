Taylor County snowmobile trails to open Jan. 10

Jake Walcisak, Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Administrator, has announced the Taylor County Snowmobile Trails are open effective Friday, January 10, 2020 at 4 p.m, except for west of State Hwy 73 and Corridor 25 south of intersection 80 to the Clark County line. Trails are ONLY open to snowmobiles at this time. Conditions are poor to fair, ride with caution.

Take extra precautions at water crossings and expect rough trails. For Taylor County trail conditions, call the Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Dept. at 715-748-1486 or check their website at: http://www.co.taylor.wi.us/departments/f-m/fbrestry-recreation-2/trails.