Taylor County snowmobile trails to close



Fri, 03/06/2020 - 11:54am brianw

Jake Walcisak, Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Administrator, has announced Snowmobile and Winter ATV Trails west of State Hwy 73 and south of State Hwy 64 are closed effective immediately and all remaining trails within Taylor County will closed effective 6am Sunday,
March 8.
For Taylor County trail conditions , please call the Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Dept. at 715-748-1486 or check the county website at: http://www.co.taylor.wi.us/departments/f-m/forestry-recreation-2/trails.

