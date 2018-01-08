Taylor County Sheriff Candidate Profiles

The following candidate profiles ran in The Star News in April, May and June. The primary election will be held on August 14.

Woebbeking says experience is key

Being the sheriff can be a tough, thankless job. The sheriff is in charge of the jail, the road deputies, the dispatch center and is the main contact point with the county board dealing with budgets and personnel.

Larry Woebbeking knows first hand the stress of being the sheriff while serving as chief deputy with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department. In that role Woebbeking, has had to step in during the sheriff’s absence to ensure the department continues to be well-run.

Woebbeking, 54, is one of three people to announce candidacy in the race to fill the seat held by incumbent sheriff Bruce Daniels who is retiring at the end of 2018.

Woebbeking is a graduate of Bruce High School and attended Chippewa Valley Technical College for his law enforcement training. He began working in law enforcement in the mid-1980s working part-time in Rusk County. “In the mid-’80s it was hard to get on full-time,” he said, but he picked up any part-time shifts he could working in the jail, in dispatch and as a road deputy.

Wanting to move to full-time, Woebbeking began to look elsewhere and applied at larger city departments around the country. He ended up being hired in Reno, Nev. as a patrol officer. “It was a good move for me, I saw a different aspect to law enforcement,” Woebbeking said, noting the different approach to handling crime and dealing with citizens on big-city departments.

While serving in the big city brought experiences he would not have gained working in smaller departments, Woebbeking felt the call to come home. His family was all in the area and his father had heart issues making it hard for Woebbeking to be away. He eventually learned of an opening for the Gilman police chief. He applied and was hired. While serving as Gilman police chief, Woebbeking built a strong working relationship with then-sheriff Don Wright who made him aware of an opening with the county.

He was hired by Taylor County in 1989 and during the past almost 29 years with the department has worked in virtually every possible position. His resume includes working as a jailer/dispatcher, a patrol deputy, a detective, patrol sergeant, SWAT team member, SWAT commander and most currently chief deputy.

“I have worked almost every position,” Woebbeking said, noting that this allows him to relate to staff in regard to the challenges that face any of the positions. He said having lived and done those jobs he can relate to what their needs and concerns are.

He said this is especially important when dealing with the jail. He said in many ways being a patrol officer is straightforward with statutes to guide activities. In the jail, he said, there are an entirely different set of statutes as well as codes and the daily interaction of up to 90 inmates and 20 staff members. “It is also like a little city up there,” he said of the work needed to maintain everything needed to keep the jail running smoothly from providing for meals to making sure doctor’s appointments are met.

Woebbeking noted that keeping up with just the paperwork and staying on top of the budget are full time jobs for the sheriff, let alone dealing with any of the other duties. He said many people have misconceptions about the workload of the sheriff, he compared it to being the CEO of a company, noting the multi-million dollar budget of the department and having to deal with things like insurance, financial reports and minimizing liabilities.

He said just as with a corporate CEO, it is important for the sheriff to rely on their chain of command with highly qualified people in leadership positions and allowing them to be leaders.

Despite the increased workload and accompanying stress, Woebbeking sees running for sheriff as the achievement of a long-term goal. “Any person aspires to do better in their life, you aspire to continue to grow in your experiences and profession,” Woebbeking said.

“I always knew it would be a next step and something I longed to do,” Woebbeking said of running for sheriff. With Daniels’ retirement announcement Woebbeking said he thought the time was right for him to enter the race.

Woebbeking said his family has been supportive of his election campaign. Woebbeking and his wife Laura have two children. The oldest plays baseball at UW-Stevens Point and the youngest is currently in eighth grade and is looking forward to going to Medford Area Senior High School next year.

Serving the county

Given his experience as the Gilman police chief and as a patrol deputy, Woebbeking said he wants to focus on making sure the sheriff works for the county as a whole. He said a lot of the focus is on the Medford area given the larger population base, but he said it is important to be there to support law enforcement efforts in the entire county.

He said he plans to have regular communication with the communities throughout the county, building off the visits to municipal boards he has been doing as part of his election campaign.

He said he knows how important it is for law enforcement to know that back-up is just a phone call away. As part of this job, Woebbeking has helped conduct emergency response drills in each of the communities. He praised Gilman for their level of preparedness and for taking their emergency plans seriously.

From a law enforcement philosophy, Woebbeking said he believes in the need to have the deputies known in their communities and out in the public. He said positive interactions between law enforcement and citizens can make a major impact when incidents occur. “The officer is someone they know, not just a stranger in a uniform,” Woebbeking said.

In addition to serving all parts of the county, Woebbeking said there are some serious challenges facing Taylor County.

The most immediate challenge is with maintaining staff in the jail. “It is a tough job,” he said, noting that there is a high turnover rate. This in turn costs the county significantly in training costs. He said a goal will be to create an employee retention program that will keep and develop quality staff.

He also noted the 911 upgrade will be a major expense, but that he has learned through experience that there are often grant programs that come along with those mandated upgrades. He said it is important for the sheriff to be familiar with those grant opportunities and know the best strategies on how to tap into those funds. He is currently part of a statewide network of sheriffs that share information about grants and requirements. “There is always someone who has done it before,” he said. “You don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”

Politics

Woebbeking is running on the Republican ticket. However, he echoed other candidates in noting that politics have very little to do with the enforcement of the law. “The sheriff is not a political position,” he said. “You don’t make law, you enforce the law.”

While he selected the party that relates to his beliefs, Woebbeking said he has always been able to work with and have common ground with people with varying viewpoints. He said the ultimate responsibility is that the sheriff is working for the people regardless of what their political beliefs may be.

“The job you signed up for was to serve the people and do the best that you can,” he said.

“I am just an honest guy that really wants to serve the community,” Woebbeking said, noting that he seeks to focus on the serving and protecting aspects of the position not just on enforcement. He said he believes if you treat people decently and with respect they will act decently.

Everhard cites leadership in bid

“Fresh leadership for a fresh start,” is Don Everhard’s campaign slogan in his bid to become Taylor County’s next sheriff.

Everhard is one of three candidates running for the position held by Sheriff Bruce Daniels. Daniels is retiring at the end of his term. In order to advance to the general election, Everhard must first face Larry Woebbeking in the Republican primary on Aug. 7. The winner of that contest will face Craig Amundson in November.

According to Everhard, there are many important issues that face the county from substance abuse drug crimes to budgeting constraints. However he notes that whatever the problems, they will be managed by people. Everhard cites personnel management as one of his major strengths coming into the race.

“Administration requires the ability to lead, inspire and to bring about growth in employees. Vince Lombardi wasn’t a great coach because he had the best plays he was a great coach because he brought the best out of his players. When you have the right people in the right positions things not only get done, they get done with excellence,” he said.

He noted that other candidates have talked about the technology needs at the department and managing the budget. “These are important things but these are tasks, the intangible element you need for a successful sheriff is the ability to connect, motivate and create a culture where everyone grows and benefits,” Everhard said.

“My experience working with a variety of organizations in the community, my business skills and proven leadership is a great foundation for the role of sheriff. The sheriff’s department is operated by the people for the people and people are our most important asset, not just from within the department but from the community as well,” he said.

Everhard graduated high school in 1981 and began working for Taylor County Human Services as a social worker in 1986 following his graduation from UW- LaCrosse. He provided juvenile supervision services and child abuse investigations for Taylor County.

During his social work career he continued to work on a master’s degree which he achieved through UW-Stout in 1993 and then became a counselor. Everhard also cites his business background. In the 1990s he owned and operated a martial art’s studio. It was through his work in martial arts that he became friends with officers and deputies from Taylor County. Through this connection Everhard was encouraged to attend the police academy. “I graduated and met the Law Enforcement Standards Board requirements for being employed as an officer in 1997,” Everhard said.

Following his certification he worked full time in the summers and part-time during the year for both the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Abbotsford Police Department. He went back to school in 2000 and received certification for administration from Marion College in 2002. During this time until present he has maintained a relationship with Taylor County Human Services providing after hours crisis intervention services. “I have conducted over 3,000 calls in the past 30 years averaging 120 plus calls annually,” he said.

“Through my ongoing crisis work I have spent a great deal of time working in partnership with law enforcement since most crisis calls involved each department. I am often the person who decides what needs to be done in these crises and what is in the best interest of the subject and community,” he said.

For the past 12 years Everhard’s main career has been that of an administrator for the Medford Public School District serving as principal at Stetsonville Elementary School.

“I do wear some additional hats as a state wide safety trainer, Human Services Administrative Review Panel chairman, Rotary member and local concealed carry instructor as well,” Everhard said.

“I have learned in all these roles that successful administration is more than saying yes or no to questions; it is having the ability to think on your feet, to find solutions to complex problems and to have your team eagerly follow your directives because they believe you will bring forth the best solutions. Decisions need to be based on data and input from stakeholders, no one person has all the answers which opens me up to closely considering the input of others and I think this will have positive results,” he said.

While citing his years of experience in crisis and leadership positions often connected with law enforcement, Everhard cites his outsider status with the department as being a key difference between him and his opponents, both of whom serve in the department.

“My belief is that the 30 year trend of each new sheriff being selected from the existing pool of deputies has limited the department’s ability to see where improvements can be made,” he said. “I compare it to buying a house, initially you see a lot of things that need to be changed or fixed but after a couple of years what hasn’t been done becomes acceptable.”

“As an external candidate with extensive leadership and supervision experience, I will be able to put a fresh set of eyes on the department and see things not as they are, but as they could be. I have several new ideas already regarding employee evaluations, improvements in the jail and these stem from my years of management experience and work in the sheriff’s office,” he said.

“The sheriff’s role is not that of a road officer, it is generally not responding to calls, it is one of leadership, one of public service and community involvement,” he said.

“I believe my extensive educational background which includes training in social work, administration and law enforcement, is second to none. I can bridge the gap that has always existed between the community and law enforcement, I will be a transparent leader,” he said.

“I have spent my career on changing lives and helping people and I’m hoping the platform of sheriff allows me to continue this work on a larger scale. My mission statement has been “Fresh Leadership for a Fresh Start” and that’s exactly what I intend to provide,” Everhard said.

The Star News will sponsor a sheriff’s candidate forum on Sunday, July 29 during the Taylor County Fair.

Craig Amundson seeks sheriff’s position

Technology plays an ever-increasing role in all aspects of daily life and law enforcement is no different.

With major upgrades to the county’s 9-1-1 dispatch center on the horizon and the continued expansion of technology at the squad and personal level for law enforcement, candidate Craig Amundson says it is important to have someone who can understand technology and keep the county from over-spending in that area.

“These are huge undertakings that involve a lot of taxpayer dollars,” Amundson said. “The person making the decisions needs to understand what they are getting.”

Amundson, 35, is one of three people to announce candidacy in the race to fill the seat held by incumbent sheriff Bruce Daniels who is retiring at the end of 2018.

Amundson is currently a patrol sergeant with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department. He is a 2001 graduate of Medford Area Senior High School. After high school he had an interest in computer science and went to college in Madison to study the subject. He ultimately decided that wasn’t for him and pursued other career fields. “I did a ride along with Sgt. Nick Synol and loved it. I knew that is what I wanted to do,” Amundson said.

He left Madison and enrolled in Chippewa Valley Technical College earning an associate degree in criminal justice and completed the law enforcement academy at the same time.

His first law enforcement job was in Lake Hallie where he worked part-time from June 2006 to July 2007. In July 2007 he was hired by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department and worked as a patrol deputy for three years. Even with his career in law enforcement, Amundson continued his interest in computers and technology serving as the point person when it comes to resolving technology issues in the sheriff’s department, something he has done throughout his time with the county.

When a retirement left a position open in the Emergency Management office, Amundson applied and was selected among a competitive pool of deputies to serve as the county’s emergency management director.

He served as the emergency management director for three years. “It gave me valuable experience working with the other public safety agencies such as the fire and ambulance services,” he said.

It was while he was working as the emergency management director that Amundson began to get more interested in other ways to help protect public safety. He began volunteering his time with the ambulance service starting as an ambulance driver taking calls between his shifts with the sheriff’s department. He quickly realized he wanted to do more and took the emergency medical technician basic level class followed by the advanced EMT course a year later. He has been an EMT for more than six years.

In 2014, Amundson gave up the emergency management position when he was promoted to patrol sergeant a position he held until he left full-time employment to pursue a different career opportunity. He remained with the department in a part-time role being called in to help the department with technology-related issues. The part-time status did not last long and within a few months he was back working full-time as a patrol officer with the department. He was once again promoted to sergeant when an opening came up this winter.

With his 12 years of law enforcement experience and his deep knowledge of the technology side of the department, Amundson said he feels he is best suited to be the county’s next sheriff.

The county is currently preparing to make upgrades to the dispatch center using computer-aided dispatch and integration of 9-1-1 standards being mandated by the federal government. He explained that it is important to have someone who can work with the sales representatives, vendors and contractors hired to do the work to make sure that the county is getting the best value for its money and has a system that works.

“It is important to make the right decisions and to spend the money in the right way,” he said.

Paying for those upgrades will rest largely on taxpayers in the county, however Amundson says the county needs to be savvy about any grant opportunities that are available to reduce the tax burden on local residents. Through his work as the emergency management director, Amundson said he is very familiar with the work needed to write for and manage federal and state grants. He said what the federal agencies consider priority areas goes in cycles and it is important to keep aware of those trends and be able to maximize the resources the county is able to get.

Amundson also says there needs to be closer cooperation between the emergency service agencies. “When there is a motor vehicle accident it is not just the sheriff’s department — there is the fire department and ambulance also. All of these emergency services need to work together,” he said.

Amundson also stressed the need for better communication both between agencies and with the public. “We need to communicate with the public. We need to work effectively with everyone,” he said adding that he wants to make sure all of the stakeholders are involved in the process.

Amundson noted that each of the people running for the office brings with them different skills, knowledge and abilities. In addition to his 12 years in law enforcement, Amundson said he brings his experience working with and as part of other emergency service agencies as well as his technology skills and continuing education to stay on top of emergency law enforcement technology trends.

Amundson praised current sheriff Bruce Daniels noting that Taylor County is unique and special in a good way because of the level of cooperation and mutual respect between the public safety agencies. “We need to work together,” Amundson said, especially noting the close ties to the Medford police department.

The sheriff’s department patrols nearly 1,000 miles square miles and at any given time there may be only three law enforcement officers on duty. He said the law enforcement agencies provide mutual support to one another on a regular basis.

Amundson will be running for sheriff as a Democrat, although he noted he has never understood why the position is a partisan one. “I don’t think there is a Republican or a Democrat way of being a sheriff,” he said.

“The legislature passes the law, the court interprets the law, and the sheriff enforces the law. There is no partisan way to do that,” Amundson said, stating that if elected he will be representing all the people in the county.

When not at work as patrol sergeant or responding to ambulance calls as an EMT, Amundson and his wife Sarah, who is working to become a physician’s assistant, like to stay physically active. “Last year we started doing triathlons,” he said.

“We did our first in Phillips last year. I am hooked,” he said. The races involved swimming, cycling and running. He said swimming has been his biggest challenge and he has been hitting the pool to work on that area.

“I like challenges and learning new things,” he said, noting the side effect is that the training keeps him healthy and helps burn off excess energy. In addition to training for triathlons, Amundson enjoys hiking and camping and visiting national parks.

Amundson also served as an assistant coach for the Medford Area Senior High School curling team for seven years.