Taylor County issues travel advisory

While normally communities encourage tourism and visitors. Taylor County has joined a growing list of rural counties that is issueing travel advisories urging people with seasonal homes in the county to stay at their permanent residence.

According to County Health Director Patty Krug, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus in the United States and in Wisconsin, a travel order has been issued recommending people, stay in your permanent home and not travel to your seasonal or second home in Taylor County. "Due to the very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit Taylor County now," Krug stated in the advisory.

People who have seasonal homes in Taylor County are recommended to stay at their winter homes at this time. If you recently came from an area outside Taylor County, you are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days in order to stop potential community-to-community spread of the virus. If you decide to travel, please bring your own groceries and essentials.

People must continue to comply with other applicable restrictions, such as the Wisconsin Governor’s various Executive Orders, including the “Safer at Home” Order issued on March 24, and the Illinois Governor’s “Stay at Home” Order issued to Illinois residents. Note Wisconsin Governor’s “Safer at Home” Order prohibits all non-essential travel and orders all persons in Wisconsin to remain at home except in very limited circumstances as outlined in the Order.

The travel advisory is being implemented in an effort to protect the county's large population of older adults and vulnerable populations. "These populations are at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep people in Taylor County healthy and safe," Krug stated.

Taylor County has already taken steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Taylor County Board of Supervisors’ adoption of a COVID-19 Emergency Declaration on March 19. Krug cautions that people should aware that additional health and travel restrictions may be imposed in the future.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is an ever-changing and very serious health situation. Taylor County must to be diligent in its response to establish restrictions that are particular to the needs of Taylor County residents," Krug stated.