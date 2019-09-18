Taylor County to get an assistant district attorney

Taylor County district attorney Kristi Tlusty could soon be getting some much-needed help.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the creation of more than 60 new assistant district attorney positions around the state. The total number of positions had been authorized as part of the 2019 state biennial budget, but the governor had used his partial veto power to eliminate the legislator’s designation of how those positions would be filled and instead had district attorneys apply for the additional help.

On Tuesday, Evers announced how the 64.95 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions would be spread over 56 counties. The allocations are based on the recommendation of Department of Administration secretary Joel Brennan, which included the recommendation that Taylor and Price County share a new full-time position with .5 FTE authorized to each county.

“For far too long our county district attorney offices have been doing more with less,” Gov. Evers said. “This historic investment will enable our county officials to improve victims services, enhance diversion and treatment options for those struggling with substance use disorders, and address backlogs that are standing in the way of justice. District attorneys are on the front-line of the criminal justice system and we can’t make the critical changes needed to reform our criminal justice system in Wisconsin if our county district attorney offices are overworked and understaffed.”

According to the governor’s office, this is the largest state investment in the district attorney program in the state’s history and the first new full-time GPR-funded positions created for the program by the state in more than 10 years.

Tlusty said she was pleased with the announcement.

“Taylor County has been requesting an additional prosecutor for over 20 years, so we’re very grateful that the state has finally granted that request,” Tlusty said.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.