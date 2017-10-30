Home / The Star News / Taylor County Courthouse evacuated

Taylor County Courthouse evacuated



Emergency personnel were called to the Taylor Count Courthouse slightly before 4 pm in response to individuals passing out while in the building. Courthouse staff was evacuated from the building, but then allowed to reenter before being told to leave for the day. Firefighters from the Medford Area Fire Department are searching the building. EMTS transported an individual from the building. More information will be posted as it becomes known.
Mon, 10/30/2017 - 4:28pm brianw
October 30, 2017--- Brian Wilson

Emergency personnel searched the building looking for potential gaa leaks. Nothing was found and personnel left the scene.
