Hundreds of local residents took to the streets on Monday, April 30 to participate in the annual Taylor County Autism Walk, The event raises awareness of the disorder and shows support for the individuals and families who live with it every day.

Organizer Joseph Greget thanked those who attended this years walk as well as the many businesses who decorated their storefronts and exteriors throughout the month of April to show support for Autism Awareness month. Strama Sport and Spine Clinic was the first place in the decorating contest with Taylor Credit Union and Pauline's Salon in second and third place.