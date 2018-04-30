Home / The Star News / Taylor County Autism Walk

Taylor County Autism Walk



Hundreds of local residents took to the streets on Monday, April 30 to participate in the annual Taylor County Autism WalkJoe Greget of the Taylor County Autism Support GroupHundreds of walkers started from the courthouse and walked through the downtown.
Mon, 04/30/2018 - 6:14pm brianw
Hundreds take part in annual event
April 30, 2018 -- Brian Wilson

Hundreds of local residents took to the streets on Monday, April 30 to participate in the annual Taylor County Autism Walk, The event raises awareness of the disorder and shows support for the individuals and families who live with it every day.
Organizer Joseph Greget thanked those who attended this years walk as well as the many businesses who decorated their storefronts and exteriors throughout the month of April to show support for Autism Awareness month. Strama Sport and Spine Clinic was the first place in the decorating contest with Taylor Credit Union and Pauline's Salon in second and third place.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here