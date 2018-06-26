Home / The Star News / Taylor County 9-1-1 back up and running

Tue, 06/26/2018 - 7:57am brianw
June 26, 2018 - by Brian Wilson

Taylor County's 9-1-1- emergency system is back up and running.
The system which directs emergency calls to the county dispatch center went down Monday afternoon for landline calls due to an issue with TDS Telecom, the phone provider. However, those calling from cellphones could still get through.
At 2:42 p.m. the sheriff's department sent out a CodeRed alert to area residents that "the 9-1-1 system has been repaired and is functioning normally."

