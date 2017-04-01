Starting the year right

A community-driven project to renovate and upgrade Raider Field at Medford Area Senior High School got back on track with a series of major donations from area businesses and individuals.

The Medford All Sports Booster Club (ASBC) is working to raise $1.2 million to make improvements to the athletic complex.

“The All Sports Booster Club sees this project as an opportunity for the community and the school district to move forward. Having improved facilities will help attract families to the Medford schools,” said Mike Bub who recently stepped up to lead the fundraising effort. “The new facilities will allow the school district and community to host additional events and tournaments. Bringing more people to Medford will help economic development. This project can be a tremendous step forward for the Medford area,” he said.

Local businesses and individuals showed their support of the project. On Tuesday, Time Federal Savings Bank announced a $30,000 donation with Nestle Pizza and Snacks pledging $25,000 to the project. The booster club also announced a $10,000 donation from Dennis Huotari, $5,000 from the Medford Lions Club and additional private donations totaling $60,000.

