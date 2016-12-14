Starting point

With the ink still dry on this year’s budget, members of the Medford Area Public School District finance committee are starting to look ahead to next year.

District finance director Jeff Albers warned committee members at Friday’s meeting that with 2017 being a state budget year, the school’s budget may not be finalized until late fall as they wait for the state to decide on any increase in funding.

For committee chairman Jeff Peterson, there was less concern with what the district can’t control in the budget and more concern with what they could control. The preliminary budget as prepared by Albers includes a 2 percent increase for salaries. Peterson said it would be better to budget for an increase that matched the consumer price index (CPI) rather than budget higher. He noted he did not have anything against wanting to pay the teachers more, but said it was better to budget low and then increase it rather than having the assumption that it would be 2 percent and have the staff upset it had to be reduced.

