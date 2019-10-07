Starting over

The Medford city council is sending members of the all inclusive playground committee back to the drawing board for designs for a proposed donor recognition sign in the city park.

At a special council meeting Monday night, aldermen directed committee members Chuck Prihoda and Amanda Lange to come back with three alternate designs for a donor recognition sign instead of the planned arch the committee had proposed for the new playground. The group had proposed a blue arch style sign for over the paved path leading to the playground.

When the arch was first proposed in June it met with numerous questions and opposition from some on council. Monday’s special meeting was called to address those questions so that the project could move forward.

The Our Village Inclusive Playground project has been underway for the past few years raising money to build an inclusive playground in the Medford City Park.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.