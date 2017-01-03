The Star News staff recognized for excellence

The Star News had another strong showing at the annual Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s (WNA) Better Newspaper Contest.

Contest winners were announced at the WNA’s convention held in Madison last week. Overall, The Star News won 16 awards in the contest, including three first-place awards for advertising design categories and two first-place awards for news coverage.

WNA’s membership includes 31 daily and 191 weekly newspapers. WNA was established in 1853 and is among the oldest press associations in the world. Created by and for Wisconsin’s newspapers, WNA exists to strengthen the newspaper industry, enhance public understanding of the role of newspapers, and protect basic freedoms of press, speech and the free flow of information.

The annual contest includes competition in both editorial content and advertising with weekly newspapers divided into three classes based on circulation size. The Star News competes in the large circulation class for weekly newspapers.

“Hats off to the editorial staff on their awards in editorial, news, feature, and sports writing and the ad design and sales department on their advertising and promotion awards,” said general manager Kris O’Leary.

“I am very proud of The Star News staff that was recognized for a total of 16 awards and I also want to recognize those whose names aren’t on a plaque or certificate. It takes a team of talented individuals to produce an award-winning product each week. Each member of the staff doing a great job in their department allows us to give our readers and advertisers a quality product each week.”

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.