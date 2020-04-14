St. Paul's Medford announces guidelines for food distribution

St Paul's Lutheran Church in Medford will offer their mobile food pantry this Thursday, April 16, from 4 to 5 p.m.. Those who want to receive food should park in the lot, then see one of the volunteers by the front door to be assigned a number that will give them a position in line. When their number is next they should drive under the overhang and volunteers will put their food in the trunk of their car or bed of pick-up. The volunteers are asking that space be available in one of those areas only.