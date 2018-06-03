Some snowmobile trails reopen

Jake Walcisak, Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Administrator, has announced Taylor County Snowmobile Trails north of State Hwy 64 and Corridor 25 to the Clark County line are open effective immediately. Conditions are poor to fair, ride with caution. Pay close attention to ice crossings, as some may have slush/open water.

Taylor County snowmobile trails are closed to ATV’s when the temperature is above 28 degrees. As a reminder, UTV’s are not allowed on Taylor County snowmobile trails.

For Taylor County trail conditions, please call the Taylor County Forestry & Recreation Dept. at 715-748-1486 or check our website at:

http://www.co.taylor.wi.us/departments/f-m/forestry-recreation-2/trails.