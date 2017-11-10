Some members of the city’s room tax committee want all city taxpayers to have some skin in the game when it comes to paying for upgrades to the ball diamonds at the city park.

On a 2-2 vote committee members rejected a $10,000 request from Medford City Baseball to help pay for costs associated with relocating lights as part of the project to convert a softball field into a baseball field with members Mike Bub and Gary Jensen opposed and Jesse Lukewich and James Stokes in favor. Under meeting rules, a tie vote on a motion means the motion fails.

Following that vote, committee members unanimously approved giving the group $5,000 with the encouragement that they approach the city of Medford for the additional money needed.

“I have a hard time spending almost 60 percent of our available resources on one project,” said member Mike Bub. Last spring, committee members approved giving Medford City Baseball $8,000 for the project. Bub noted the committee has only limited funds to spend toward projects. He said he felt the cost for capital improvements in the park should come from the city’s parks budgets and not from the room tax because if the baseball organization disbanded, responsibility for the field would go back to the city public works department.

