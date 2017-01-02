Simek will be missed

Joan “JoAnn” Simek has an impressive resume.

Throughout her lifetime, Simek was a farmer, tavern owner, corporate leader, volunteer and philanthropist. She served on the Medford city council, Memorial Hospital Board, Medford Library Board, Marshfield Hospital and Clinic Board, and was very active in both the state and local VFW Auxiliary, where she was past treasurer, president and historian.

Simek is remembered as one of the co-owners of Tombstone Pizza along with her ex-husband Ron Simek, Joseph “Pep” Simek, and Frances “Fran” Simek. She served as treasurer of Tombstone Pizza Corp. from 1962 until 1986.

“She was a pioneer for women being involved in our community through her position on city council and all of the committees she served on,” said Sue Emmerich of the Medford Area Chamber of Commerce.

