Shots fired, but no injuries in incident

Firefighters from the Medford Area Fire Department blocked access to a East Allman Street and area homes and businesses were on lockdown Wednesday night as part of an active shooter incident. According to chief deputy Larry Woebbeking, shots were fired as part of the incident, but, there were no injuries reported. Sheriff Bruce Daniels reported at 8:20 p.m. that the situation was in the process of being defused and called his staff “heroes” for the handling of the situation.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. law enforcement used the Code Red alert system to give an all clear to the Medford community.

A armed man barricaded himself inside a town of Medford home on Allman Ave. just outside the city limits. Law enforcement negotiated with the man to surrender his weapons and leave the residence. No injuries were reported to any officers or the suspect.

The suspect taken into custody is 31 year old Jake M. Wendt of Medford formerly a Rhinelander resident. According to Woebbeking, the incident remains under investigation but there is no threat to the community.

A complete story will appear in the January 18 issue of The Star News.