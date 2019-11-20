Sewer loan program heads to board

Rural homeowners in Taylor County may soon have more options on how to pay for septic system repairs.

At a special joint meeting of the finance, ad hoc and zoning committees on Nov. 14, committee members voted to send a proposed county-run loan private onsite waste treatment system (POWTS) program to the full county board for final approval.

The meeting has been the culmination of more than a year of work by the county zoning department and an ad hoc committee set up to look into the idea and develop a workable solution.

State codes require the county to keep track of POWTS under a permitting system. According to zoning administrator Kyle Noonan, there are currently about 4,600 active permits in the county and an estimated 2,000 unpermitted systems. Under the codes, systems must be maintained and failing systems repaired or replaced. Failing systems can lead to contamination of ground and surface water creating the potential for human health and environmental hazards.

