Service learning is coming to Medford Area Senior High School.

The Medford school board on Monday approved first reading of a new policy that would require at least 12 hours of community volunteer work in high school in order for students to graduate.

“Other districts have done this,” said district administrator Pat Sullivan, noting that having volunteer service as a graduation requirement is a growing trend in the state.

Under the proposed policy, students would have to record the service hours over the course of their high school careers. High school principal Jill Lybert explained that while it could be doubled-up with things like confirmation service hours, it would be in addition to anything required for a class.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.