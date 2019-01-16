Seeking speed

A century ago, community members came together to expand the electric service into rural areas of the community.

Now, Taylor County is looking to form partnerships to do the same thing for affordable high speed internet access.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, alderman Mike Bub updated aldermen on the groundwork and research that has been done by the county committee and made a pitch for the city to consider being part of the process. Bub, who also serves as a county supervisor, is chairman of the county committee established to look into broadband expansion.

According to Bub, access to affordable high speed internet is an economic development issue that hinders people coming to work in Taylor County, deciding to live in rural portions of the county or locating businesses here.

