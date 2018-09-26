Seeking balance

The Medford school district is looking to balance student safety with the safety and comfort of parents and others visiting the schools.

School board members on Monday night approved a plan to overspend the first round of grant funding in order to put locks on the second set of doors inside the large vestibule areas at the district’s elementary and middle schools.

Medford Area Public Schools is tapping into the state pool of safety grant funds to deal with identified school safety issues. Unlike other school-oriented grants which typically funnel through the department of public instruction, the safety funding is being doled out through the state’s justice department.

According to district administrator Pat Sullivan, in the first phase of the allocations, the focus is on making sure the exterior doors are locked and that buzzer systems are put in place to have building visitors screened before they can access the building. The district received $84,000 in the first round of funding to pay for these locks on all district buildings along with installation of safety coatings on the glass doors and the cafeteria windows.

