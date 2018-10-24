Security gets nod

It took under 20 minutes Monday night for members of the Medford School Board to approve renewing the district’s health insurance with Security Health Plan. Board members chose stability and continuation of services to employees over the potential to save $115,152 by switching to a competing firm.

The vote was seven in favor and board members Mark Reuter and Dede Strama abstaining because they work for Aspirus Medford Hospital. Aspirus-Arise was one of the bidders seeking the district’s insurance plan.

Security Health Plan came in with no rate increase for 2019, and no coverage changes.

“There are no changes, it is the exact same plan,” said Becky Gorst an account executive for Spectrum Insurance Group.

