Search still on for missing Gilman man

UPDATE 4:03 p.m.:

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is still in need of assistance locating John R. Shest. Shest walked away from the Phoenix House located in the village of Gilman yesterday February 24,2019 at approximately 1:36 p.m. He was last seen at 2 p.m. leaving the Corner Store in the village of Gilman after purchasing alcohol. Shest was wearing blue jeans and blue hoodie , he left the Corner Store on foot in an unknown direction. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200 or 1-800-343-2201 ext. 304

On February 24,2019 at 1:36 p.m the Taylor County Sheriffs Office received a report that an individual had walked away from the Phoenix House located in the village of Gilman, Taylor County.

That individual, John R. Shest was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie. At approximately 2 p.m. Shest purchased alcohol from the Corner Store in the village of Gilman and left on foot in an unknown direction.

Anybody who has information or has seen this individual is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriffs Office at 715-748-2200.

According to sheriff Larry Woebbeking, the county had deputies looking for him into the Sunday last night but have not located him as of yet.