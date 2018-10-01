School looks at equipment use, considers fee changes

The Medford school district policy committee is looking to walk the line between providing a service for area residents and potentially competing with business.

Committee members at the Jan. 3 meeting reviewed a long time policy about community use of school equipment. The policy focuses primarily on the use of audio-visual equipment such as video projectors for private events and what fees, if any, should be charged.

For committee chairman Paul Dixon, there is a clear directive to not compete with local business. “We should come up with some sort of rental fee structure to be at or slightly above what the local guy down the street charges,” Dixon said.

However, as district buildings and grounds director Dave Makovsky noted in many cases there is no one in the private sector in the area that rents this type of equipment.

