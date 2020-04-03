School forum invites exchange of ideas

Gov. Tony Evers joined more than 80 school officials and administrators from around the region to attend the Medford School District’s annual legislative meeting held Monday night at Medford Area Senior High School.

Evers had been a last minute addition to the guest list. According to Medford administrator Pat Sullivan, Evers’s office contacted him last Thursday about the possibility of attending the session with the instruction to not release that he could be attending because of the chance that plans would fall through.

Evers met with school officials prior to the formal start of the session and heard from them concerns about school funding, Department of Public Instruction regulations and teacher recruitment and retention.

As in the past, a panel of regional legislators came to address topics of concern with the school officials present. Legislators attending the session included state senators Kathy Bernier (District 23, R), Janet Bewley (District 25, D), Jerry Petrowski (District 29, R) and Rep. James Edming (87th District, R). Other regional legislators were invited but were unable to attend the meeting.

The panel of legislators received information on topics ranging from ideas on putting excess tax collections toward schools, to the state retirement system and a bill that would allow open-enrolled virtual school students to compete in their home districts.