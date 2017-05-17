School committee passes on Under Armour deal

An offer from a sportswear company to become the exclusive supplier for the Medford area school district was met with skepticism by some members at the school finance committee meeting Friday.

Activities director Andy Guden presented a contract with Sun Praire-based Under Armour retailer Kollege Town Sports. He had been approached by the company as well as by representatives from Adidas to be the exclusive supplier of school uniforms and sports/team apparel for the district. Under terms of the proposed 5-year agreement, the district would receive $7,000 in retail credit each year to purchase Under Armour team apparel. The district would also receive a 5 percent rebate on all purchases made through the company over the length of the contract. In addition, the district would get retail credit incentives for teams that did well, with a $250 incentive for teams winning conference championships, $500 for state qualifier and $1,000 for state champions. The district would also receive a $1,000 credit for Riddell helmets and 5 percent back on pads purchased at the retail list price. The district would also receive discounts on team apparel purchases as well as a share of the profits of online stores created for each team.

See the full story in this week's issue of The Star News