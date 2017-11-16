School board commits to artificial turf

Raider Field will have artificial turf when it is rebuilt next summer.

Describing it as a taking a leap of faith, members of the Medford school board tonight (Nov. 16) approved committing to installing artificial turf on the field. The decision was made following the announcement of a $300,000 donation from Medford graduate John Frey with an anonymous partner.

Mike Bub of the All Sports Booster Club said since the announcement his phone has been ringing with people wanting to make donations. As of the meeting, more than $1 million had been committed by donors for the field renovation project. Approximately $265,00 is remaining to cover the full cost of the artificial turf. The motion approved by the board called for the booster club to continue raising funds with any additional money raised to reduce the district's amount.

Member Mark Temme was the sole no vote. During discussion he urged waiting until the December meeting to make the commitment to see what additional money could be raised. "Waiting to December is not a leap of faith," said board president Dave Fleegel, supporting making the commitment to get the project done.

