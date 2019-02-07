On the ropes

The ability to obtain and maintain liquor licenses has become increasingly difficult throughout the years.

Availability, upkeep and new ordinances are just a few of the things that those who request one must grapple with.

The process begins with filling out and sending in an application for a license through the city clerk.

Immediately there is already the issue of availability. Based on population, a municipality is only allowed to give away so many liquor licenses.

If there are none available, applicants are forced to wait until one becomes available to be put into consideration.

Waiting for a liquor license to free up is a process that has no time table, so applicants must be prepared to wait if there are none available.

However, if the applicant is granted the license, they must fill out a significant amount of paperwork and are subject to a background check.

See the complete story in this week's issue of The Star News.