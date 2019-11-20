Road rebuild?

The Rib Lake Village Board at its meeting on November 13 approved applying for an MLS grant to fund a solution to storm sewer problems on Landall Street.

Pat Morrow and Jeff Seamandel from MSA Professional Services told the board the storm sewer on Landall Street east of McComb Avenue to Tannery Creek is deteriorating in places and needs to be repaired or replaced. The original option was to use a traditional replacement (open cut) of the manholes, inlets and storm sewer. Morrow said the storm sewer is deeper than is necessary and may not have the required separation distance from the water main as required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which would require a relocation of the storm sewer line. The estimated cost for the project is $210,000.

