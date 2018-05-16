Rib Lake board OKs hockey cooperative

Rib Lake will have at least one freshman on the Medford’s Girls Hockey team next season. Last month the board agreed that paying $1,600 for Rib Lake to enter into a co-op partnership with the Medford team was too high. The board’s consensus was that a majority of the cost is ice rental and would have to be paid regardless of Rib Lake’s participation. The board arrived at a figure of $777 that they would be willing to pay for this co-op to take place. The WIAA approved the co-op last month, however, Medford, having their monthly board meeting after Rib Lake, held firm and has not agreed. Therefore, the co-op’s future was resting on approximately $800 difference.

“It is never easy,” president Jerry Blomberg said. The cost for hockey is significantly higher than that of other co-op sports.

