Citing the value of a tavern license and a 15-year-old use-it-or-lose-it ordinance, the Medford city council on Tuesday revoked the liquor license for Main Street Bar and Grill.

Travis Holzl came to the city last March to get a license and reopen the bar. That license was approved for June 6 to June 30 when all city liquor licenses expire. The license then was renewed until June 30, 2018.

According to police chief Bryan Carey, a city ordinance passed in August 2002 requires a license to be used within 120 days of it being granted and that the business remain open for at least 120 days of any 180-day period. At the time it was passed, the ordinance’s intent was to prevent people from acquiring licenses and sitting on them to prevent alcohol-related businesses from opening. The provisions of the ordinance allow for a grace period if there is a catastrophic event such as a fire or tornado which makes the building unable to be used while repairs are taking place.

Rather than a single catastrophic event, Holzl told aldermen it was a series of issues with the building.

