Resident objects to new comment rule

A heated exchange over public comment at the Rib Lake Village Board meeting on December 11 nearly resulted in Renee Norgaard being removed from the building.

Before the public comment portion of the meeting, village president Bill Schreiner read the updated rules of order for public comment, which he said had been approved by the village’s attorney and was the opinion of two legal counsels for the League of Municipalities.

When he was finished, Norgaard said the new rules were illegal and in violations of First Amendment rights, stating the board does not have the right to dictate the content of what a person wishing to comment on. She went on to say that the board had sold out the right of taxpayers to have a say in the operation of the village for the amount of $5,000.

Schreiner interrupted to say that what she was discussing was not on the agenda and reminded Norgaard that her comments were in violation of the rules he had just read in regards to public comment and asked her to direct her comments to items that were only listed on the agenda, saying if she continued to violate these rules, he would direct her to refrain from continuing to speak.

Norgaard pointed out the agenda listed update rules and citizens comments. She resumed what she had been saying about the village selling out public comment for $5,000. Speaking over her comments, Schreiner again stated that what Norgaard was commenting on was not on the agenda and said she was in violation of the rules for public comment. He asked Norgaard to stop speaking and sit down, saying if she continued to break the rules, she would be asked to leave.

“You can not dictate my content. It is . . .,” began Norgaard.

“Yes, we can,” interrupted Schreiner.

“. . . relating to the agenda,” Norgaard finished. She then began reiterating the Norgaard’s allegation of corruption and misconduct in office against several village officials.

