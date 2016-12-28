Resident calls for more sidewalk along Hwy 64

City resident and Taylor County Commission on Aging Director Nathanael Brown wants aldermen to consider adding a sidewalk connection on the north side of Hwy 64 from Main Street to the Riverwalk in the Veterans Park west of Waters Edge BP service station.

Brown spoke during the public comment section at the council’s Dec. 20 meeting. “Everyone is here and thought I would bring it up in the future when work gets done there something can be done,” he said.

According to Brown there is a safety issue in the area for pedestrians and others using the sidewalk on the north side of the road and wishing to stay on sidewalk while walking east to the service station or park. “If you do want to stay on sidewalk the entire time, you have to cross the road once to get to it and then again by where the pedestrian bridge is to get there,” he said.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.