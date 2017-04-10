Redmen return for coach’s finale

It took a little while for Barb Anderson to figure out something was up.

In the midst of a potential run toward a Marawood North championship and building for a playoff run, Anderson had enough on her mind prior to Rib Lake’s volleyball battle with visiting Abbotsford Tuesday. But she admitted she found it curious to see some faces in the crowd she hadn’t seen in a while before the 7 p.m. match started and all of them seemed to be wearing the same T-shirt.

“Then I saw my mom and my brother and that was like, ‘what are you doing here?’” Anderson said. “Then they called for captains and I did not want to walk out here. I knew there were just too many people.”

See this week's issue of The Star News for the full story