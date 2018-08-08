Rates going up

Cleaner water comes with a price tag.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, aldermen approved a double-digit rate increase for haulers bringing holding and septic tank waste to the Medford Wastewater Treatment plant.

The increase is in response to a large jump in the volume of waste being brought to the plant, which is in turn the result of stepped-up statewide enforcement of rural holding tank and septic system rules to help prevent contaminants, especially phosphorus entering local waterways and groundwater resources.

Medford’s plant has gone from receiving 3.28 million gallons of rural waste in 2009 to a projected volume of 22.1 million gallons in 2018.

The rate increase approved by council is a 12 percent increase for holding tank waste brought to the plant going from $12.75 per 1,000 gallons to $14.25 per 1,000 gallons and a 20 percent increase in the price of septic tank waste from $70 per 1,000 gallons to $84 per 1,000 gallons. These increases are on top of increases approved last year.

Septic tank waste has a higher concentration of solids resulting in higher treatment costs. The bad news for rural residents is that the rates will likely go up again next year.

See this full story in this week's issue of The Star News