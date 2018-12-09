Ramp of approval

The possibility that the city of Medford may want to ask the state to take control of a portion of Hwy 64 in 2022 was raised as the only objection to granting a domestic abuse shelter a variance to move a ramp to improve safety and accessibility for clients at Tuesday’s zoning board of appeals meeting.

Stepping Stones, an organization that provides support for victims of domestic abuse, is in the process of remodeling and updating the 110-year-old city of Medford home the organization uses as an abuse shelter and office. As part of the plans, the group wants to relocate a handicapped accessible ramp from the rear of the building to the front door. This will have volunteers, staff and visitors entering through the office areas and separated from the area of the building used as an emergency shelter for clients. The current ramp enters into the kitchen area which is part of the shelter area of the building. Stepping Stones intends to reconfigure the area in the rear of the building to improve security for the clients and accessibility to secure parking and the backyard. As part of the plan, additional off-street parking will be freed-up removing the need for vehicles to park on the adjoining street.

The challenge facing Stepping Stones to complete this plan, is that the city zoning codes require at least a 20-foot setback from the road right-of-way for the front yard for residential structures. Stepping Stones operates under a decades-old conditional use permit. If the structure was zoned for commercial use, the setback requirement would be 45 feet. The entire building is within 45 feet of Hwy 64. The ramp will encroach on the residential setback by about eight feet ending 12 feet from the right of way.

Stepping Stones requested a variance to get an exemption from the zoning code requirements claiming unnecessary hardship due to the building’s location on the lot and their need to improve security and confidentially.

The zoning board of appeals has the task of determining if a variance meets the threshold standards. As longtime chairman Dennis Huotari noted the city only rarely grants variances. He was supportive of granting Stepping Stones’ request based on improving safety for the clients.

